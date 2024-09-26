MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading Down 9.9%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.52 ($0.18). Approximately 574,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 103,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 million, a P/E ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.76.

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

