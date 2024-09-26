N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 14.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 241,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,055,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.62.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

