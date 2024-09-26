Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($12.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $129.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

