Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $65.62

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.62, but opened at $64.09. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 76,929 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

