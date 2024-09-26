NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Up 12.1%

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.87). 127,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 36,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.78).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a market cap of £31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,600.00 and a beta of 0.80.

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

