Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

Naspers stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 159,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,322. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

