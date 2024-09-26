Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is Duquesne Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 7.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 1.61% of Natera worth $213,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 295.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 257.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $132.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,857,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,857,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,921 shares of company stock worth $10,551,281. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

