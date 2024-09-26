Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 113.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $60,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,950,066.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,921 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,281. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.