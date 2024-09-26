National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.86

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $13.19. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 25,646 shares trading hands.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
