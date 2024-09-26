National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, Director Art Zeile sold 3,875 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $159,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $163,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $625,021.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art Zeile sold 3,875 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $159,921.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.