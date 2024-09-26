National Bankshares Analysts Give The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) a $125.00 Price Target

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a $125.00 target price by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,770. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

