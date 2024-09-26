National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

