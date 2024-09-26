National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

