National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

