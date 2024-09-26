Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
Nauticus Robotics stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,528. Nauticus Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Nauticus Robotics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.