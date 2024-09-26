Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Nauticus Robotics stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,528. Nauticus Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

