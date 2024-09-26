Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 82,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 593,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.02.

Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KITT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.64% of Nauticus Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

