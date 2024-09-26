Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 8,169 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $821.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $102,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

