NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.09

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.09 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.32). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.27), with a volume of 262,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £532.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,120.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

In other news, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.25), for a total value of £175,907.76 ($235,548.69). Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

