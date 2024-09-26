NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.75

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.69.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13.
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
