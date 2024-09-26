Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,400 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the August 31st total of 3,998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,335.9 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at C$0.11 during trading on Thursday. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
