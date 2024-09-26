NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

