Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $13.20. Neonode shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 439,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $181.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

