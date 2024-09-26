Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in September

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,299. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.3348 dividend. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

