Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 152.5% in September

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the August 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 751,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $117.55.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.