Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 152.5% in September

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the August 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 751,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $117.55.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

