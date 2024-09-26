Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Leslie J. Kilgore Sells 402 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leslie J. Kilgore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $10.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $711.43. 2,830,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,740. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $725.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

