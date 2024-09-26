Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $721.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

