Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $710.70 and last traded at $710.99. Approximately 700,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,710,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

