Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Netlist stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 195,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,812. Netlist has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative return on equity of 356.11% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

