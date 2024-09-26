Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

