Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $39.94. 12,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 117,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

NGNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

