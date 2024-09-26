NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NURO
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 2.4 %
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.