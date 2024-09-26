NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,504. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.96.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

