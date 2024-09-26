NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

