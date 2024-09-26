NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.23. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 27,374 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 2.4 %
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
