New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1493971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm's revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

