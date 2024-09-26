New Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

