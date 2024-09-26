New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Up 0.9%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47). 1,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.45).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

