NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NewGenIvf Group Stock Performance

NIVF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 99,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. NewGenIvf Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

NewGenIvf Group Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

