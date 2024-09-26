Newpark Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

