Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.70. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 53,186 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $577.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 266,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

