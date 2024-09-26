Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NEWTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 3,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

