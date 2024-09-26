Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,601 shares of company stock worth $5,649,306. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $15,144,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $14,421,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.