NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
NEXT Trading Down 0.7 %
NEXT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. NEXT has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.
About NEXT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.