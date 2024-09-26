NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NEXT Trading Down 0.7 %

NEXT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. NEXT has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

