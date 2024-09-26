Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Update

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, an increase of 1,614.3% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nidec Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nidec has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.25.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

