Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHNKY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of -0.07. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $296.53 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

