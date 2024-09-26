NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 298,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $159,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $88.04 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

