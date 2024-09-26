NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 65,091,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 53,128,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 535,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

