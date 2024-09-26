Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $56.45.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

