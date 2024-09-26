Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,405,700 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 4,950,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.0 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Nippon Steel stock remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

