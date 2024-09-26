Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,405,700 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 4,950,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.0 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
Nippon Steel stock remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nippon Steel has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
