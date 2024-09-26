Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in September

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 251,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.12. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

