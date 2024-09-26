Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.55

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 20797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

