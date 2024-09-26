Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 4,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,768. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

